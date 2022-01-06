TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 316 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20-25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft in the Bays should also exercise caution. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20-25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft in the Bays should also exercise caution. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20-25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft in the Bays should also exercise caution. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20-25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft in the Bays should also exercise caution. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather