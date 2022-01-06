TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

316 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20-25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft in the Bays should also

exercise caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

