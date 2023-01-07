TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 6, 2023

_____

679 FPUS54 KLUB 070837

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

TXZ035-071630-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-071630-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ021-071630-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ022-071630-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ023-071630-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ024-071630-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-071630-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-071630-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-071630-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-071630-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-071630-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ031-071630-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-071630-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ033-071630-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-071630-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-071630-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ037-071630-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ038-071630-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ039-071630-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ040-071630-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ041-071630-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ042-071630-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-071630-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-071630-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

237 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather