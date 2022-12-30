TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 29, 2022

559 FPUS54 KLUB 300924

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

TXZ035-301700-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ026-301700-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ021-301700-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-301700-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, colder with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ023-301700-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows around

30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ024-301700-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ025-301700-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ027-301700-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ028-301700-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ029-301700-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ030-301700-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ031-301700-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ032-301700-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ033-301700-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ034-301700-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ036-301700-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ037-301700-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ038-301700-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ039-301700-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ040-301700-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ041-301700-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy and cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ042-301700-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ043-301700-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ044-301700-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

324 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

