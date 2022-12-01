TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

806 FPUS54 KLUB 010901

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

TXZ035-011715-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower

40s after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ026-011715-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ021-011715-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs around 70. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ022-011715-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ023-011715-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ024-011715-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 40. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ025-011715-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ027-011715-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ028-011715-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ029-011715-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ030-011715-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ031-011715-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ032-011715-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ033-011715-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ034-011715-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ036-011715-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ037-011715-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ038-011715-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ039-011715-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ040-011715-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ041-011715-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ042-011715-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ043-011715-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ044-011715-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

301 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising

into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

