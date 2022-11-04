TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 3, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning. A slight chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler

with highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest this morning, then increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming sunny this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming sunny this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this morning, then

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs around

60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this morning,

then increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this morning, then increasing to west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

257 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Windy, cooler

with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

