TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

_____

217 FPUS54 KLUB 210833

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

TXZ035-212115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-212115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ021-212115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-212115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-212115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-212115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ025-212115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ027-212115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-212115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-212115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-212115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-212115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-212115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ033-212115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-212115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-212115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ037-212115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-212115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ039-212115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-212115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-212115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-212115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-212115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-212115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

333 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

