TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ 444 FPUS54 KLUB 230725 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 TXZ035-232115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ026-232115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ021-232115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ022-232115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ023-232115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ024-232115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ025-232115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ027-232115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ028-232115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ029-232115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ030-232115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ031-232115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ032-232115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ033-232115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ034-232115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ036-232115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ037-232115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ038-232115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ039-232115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ040-232115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ041-232115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ042-232115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ043-232115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ044-232115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 225 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$