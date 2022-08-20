TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 19, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

TXZ035-202115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Cooler with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ026-202115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ021-202115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ022-202115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around

70 this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ023-202115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 70s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ024-202115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ025-202115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ027-202115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then thunderstorms with showers likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ028-202115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ029-202115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ030-202115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Cooler with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with highs around 70. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ031-202115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ032-202115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ033-202115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then thunderstorms with showers likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ034-202115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then thunderstorms with showers likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ036-202115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then thunderstorms likely with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ037-202115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ038-202115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ039-202115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then thunderstorms with showers likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ040-202115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ041-202115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ042-202115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ043-202115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ044-202115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

323 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

