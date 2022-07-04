TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 3, 2022

724 FPUS54 KLUB 040832

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

TXZ035-042130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ026-042130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ021-042130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-042130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ023-042130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ024-042130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ025-042130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ027-042130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ028-042130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-042130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ030-042130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ031-042130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ032-042130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ033-042130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-042130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ036-042130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ037-042130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ038-042130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ039-042130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-042130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ041-042130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ042-042130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ043-042130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ044-042130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

332 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

