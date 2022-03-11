TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

1 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, brisk and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

2 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, brisk and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, brisk and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A

slight chance of snow this morning, then a chance of snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Brisk, cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight chance

of freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

freezing drizzle this morning. A chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow with patchy freezing

drizzle this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A

slight chance of snow with patchy freezing drizzle this morning,

then a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

242 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A

chance of snow, mainly this morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

