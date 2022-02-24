TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

TXZ035-242215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ026-242215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ021-242215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

4 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ022-242215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Brisk and not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 1 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ023-242215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ024-242215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing

to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ025-242215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ027-242215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ028-242215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Brisk and not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ029-242215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ030-242215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ031-242215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ032-242215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ033-242215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ034-242215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ036-242215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ037-242215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ038-242215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and sleet

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ039-242215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ040-242215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ041-242215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ042-242215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ043-242215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ044-242215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

244 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow and sleet this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

