TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

_____

750 FPUS54 KLUB 170857

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

TXZ035-172245-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ026-172245-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills

of 1 below to 21 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ021-172245-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

1 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chills

of 1 below to 27 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ022-172245-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Wind chills of zero to 13 above zero in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

2 below to 8 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chills

of 2 below to 26 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ023-172245-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

2 below to 7 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills

of 2 below to 24 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-172245-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of zero to 14 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

1 below to 12 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Wind chills of

1 below to 25 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-172245-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light freezing rain. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ027-172245-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

1 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chills

of 1 below to 28 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ028-172245-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

2 below to 8 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chills

of 2 below to 26 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ029-172245-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of zero to 13 above

zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

2 below to 8 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills

of 2 below to 23 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ030-172245-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 1 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

1 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills

of 1 below to 23 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ031-172245-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ032-172245-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ033-172245-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

zero to 9 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chills

of zero to 28 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ034-172245-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

zero to 10 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Wind chills of

zero to 24 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ036-172245-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ037-172245-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ038-172245-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ039-172245-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ040-172245-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West

winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow, rain

and light freezing rain. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ041-172245-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ042-172245-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ043-172245-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ044-172245-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

257 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather