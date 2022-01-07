TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

TXZ035-081015-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ026-081015-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ021-081015-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ022-081015-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ023-081015-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ024-081015-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 69 to 75. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

TXZ025-081015-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ027-081015-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ028-081015-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ029-081015-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ030-081015-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ031-081015-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ032-081015-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ033-081015-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ034-081015-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ036-081015-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ037-081015-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ038-081015-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ039-081015-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ040-081015-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ041-081015-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ042-081015-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ043-081015-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ044-081015-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

229 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

