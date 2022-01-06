TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chills of zero to 21 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of zero to 13 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs around 60.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 1 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 29 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs around 60.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

208 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

