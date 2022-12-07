TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

420 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

420 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

420 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

420 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

420 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. A chance

of showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

420 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

420 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

420 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

420 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

