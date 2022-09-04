TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022

741 FPUS54 KLCH 040920

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

420 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

TXZ180-042130-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

420 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the lower

80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ201-042130-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

420 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ215-042130-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

420 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ216-042130-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

420 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the

upper 70s this afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ259-042130-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

420 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ260-042130-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

420 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ261-042130-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

420 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the

upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ262-042130-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

420 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

