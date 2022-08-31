TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

_____

247 FPUS54 KLCH 310855

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

355 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

TXZ180-312245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

355 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper

80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ201-312245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

355 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper

80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ215-312245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

355 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ216-312245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

355 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ259-312245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

355 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values

up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ260-312245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

355 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-312245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

355 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s this afternoon.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper

80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in

the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ262-312245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

355 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the

afternoon. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather