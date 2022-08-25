TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022 _____ 906 FPUS54 KLCH 250828 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 328 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 TXZ180-252245- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 328 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ201-252245- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 328 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ215-252245- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 328 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ216-252245- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 328 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s this afternoon. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ259-252245- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 328 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ260-252245- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 328 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ261-252245- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 328 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ262-252245- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 328 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather