TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

713 FPUS54 KLCH 230820

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

320 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

TXZ180-232215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

320 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ201-232215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

320 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ215-232215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

320 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ216-232215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

320 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ259-232215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

320 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the

mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ260-232215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

320 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ261-232215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

320 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ262-232215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

320 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather