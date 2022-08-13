TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

TXZ180-132130-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ201-132130-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Temperature falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the

upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ215-132130-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TXZ216-132130-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into

the lower 80s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the

mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TXZ259-132130-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ260-132130-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the

mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ261-132130-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Temperature falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TXZ262-132130-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s

this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

