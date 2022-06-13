TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 12, 2022

_____

546 FPUS54 KLCH 130831

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

331 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

TXZ180-132230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

331 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ201-132230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

331 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ215-132230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

331 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ216-132230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

331 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ259-132230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

331 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ260-132230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

331 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ261-132230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

331 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ262-132230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

331 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather