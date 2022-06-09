TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

_____

093 FPUS54 KLCH 090852

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

352 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

TXZ180-092215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

352 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ201-092215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

352 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ215-092215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

352 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-092215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

352 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ259-092215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

352 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ260-092215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

352 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ261-092215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

352 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ262-092215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

352 AM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather