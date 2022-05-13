TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 12, 2022

104 FPUS54 KLCH 130855

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

355 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

TXZ180-132130-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

355 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ201-132130-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

355 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ215-132130-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

355 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ216-132130-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

355 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ259-132130-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

355 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ260-132130-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

355 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ261-132130-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

355 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ262-132130-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

355 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

