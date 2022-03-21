TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

FPUS54 KLCH

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

TXZ180-212200-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-212200-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ215-212200-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ216-212200-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ259-212200-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ260-212200-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. More humid with lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ261-212200-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ262-212200-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

