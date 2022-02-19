TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

316 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

316 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

316 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

316 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 79. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

316 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

316 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

316 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

316 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

316 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Rua

