TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022 _____ 471 FPUS54 KLCH 020955 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022 TXZ180-022230- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Showers in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. Wind chill readings 19 to 29. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ201-022230- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ215-022230- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 76. Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ216-022230- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ259-022230- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Showers in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ260-022230- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ261-022230- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ262-022230- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. 