TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

361 FPUS54 KLCH

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

328 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

TXZ180-272215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

328 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.



TXZ201-272215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

328 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.



TXZ215-272215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

328 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.



TXZ216-272215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

328 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.



TXZ259-272215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

328 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.



TXZ260-272215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

328 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.



TXZ261-272215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

328 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.



TXZ262-272215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

328 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.



