TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022

_____

755 FPUS54 KLCH 240900

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

300 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

TXZ180-242215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

300 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ201-242215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

300 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ215-242215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

300 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-242215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

300 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-242215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

300 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ260-242215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

300 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-242215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

300 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ262-242215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

300 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

08

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather