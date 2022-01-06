TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

_____

753 FPUS54 KLCH 062134

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

TXZ180-071030-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ201-071030-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ215-071030-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ216-071030-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ259-071030-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ260-071030-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-071030-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ262-071030-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

11

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather