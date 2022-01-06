TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ 753 FPUS54 KLCH 062134 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 TXZ180-071030- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ201-071030- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ215-071030- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ216-071030- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ259-071030- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ260-071030- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ261-071030- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ262-071030- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 334 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ 11 _____