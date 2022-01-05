TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

around 50. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

