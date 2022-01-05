TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022 _____ 391 FPUS54 KLCH 052144 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 TXZ180-061015- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ201-061015- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ215-061015- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ216-061015- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ259-061015- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 50. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ260-061015- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ261-061015- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ262-061015- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 344 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$

11