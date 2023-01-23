TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

_____

172 FPUS54 KHGX 230812

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

TXZ211-232200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with

highs around 60. East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ237-232200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into

the mid 50s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy and not as

cool. More humid with highs around 70. East winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy and less humid with lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ196-232200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ195-232200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-232200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ210-232200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. East winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-232200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 50. East winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-232200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy and not as

cool. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy and less humid with lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ198-232200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ213-232200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ163-232200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-232200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy and more

humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-232200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ176-232200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-232200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy and more

humid with highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s

in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-232200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ179-232200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ178-232200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southeast

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ164-232200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ177-232200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-232200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ197-232200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-232200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 50. East winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. East winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-232200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming south 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ313-232200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ338-232200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper

50s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy and not as

cool. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming south around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature rising

into the mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ337-232200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy and not as

cool. More humid with highs around 70. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming south around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ336-232200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after

midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy and not as

cool. More humid with highs around 70. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-232200-

Coastal Jackson-

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after

midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy and more

humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-232200-

Matagorda Islands-

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with

highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-232200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after

midnight. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Very windy and

more humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming south 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the

upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ438-232200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising to

around 60 after midnight. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Very windy and not

as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 25 to

30 mph, becoming south 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ439-232200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

212 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy and not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather