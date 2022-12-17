TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 16, 2022

_____

399 FPUS54 KHGX 170828

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

TXZ211-172200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ237-172200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ196-172200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ195-172200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ214-172200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ210-172200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ227-172200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a slight chance of

showers this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ238-172200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ198-172200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ213-172200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ163-172200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ235-172200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ200-172200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ176-172200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ236-172200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ199-172200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ179-172200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ178-172200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ164-172200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ177-172200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ212-172200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ197-172200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ226-172200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a slight chance of

showers this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ300-172200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ313-172200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a slight chance of

showers this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ338-172200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ337-172200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight, then

a slight chance of showers this morning. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the

upper 50s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ336-172200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of showers this morning. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the

upper 50s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ335-172200-

Coastal Jackson-

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ436-172200-

Matagorda Islands-

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ437-172200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight, then

a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 30. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ438-172200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight, then

a slight chance of showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper

50s after midnight. East winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ439-172200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

228 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight, then

a slight chance of showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather