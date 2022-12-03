TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 2, 2022

_____

224 FPUS54 KHGX 030827

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

TXZ211-032200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated

showers this morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ237-032200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight, then

areas of dense fog this morning. Isolated showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ196-032200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ195-032200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-032200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with

isolated showers. Widespread dense fog after midnight, then areas

of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-032200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ227-032200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-032200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight, then

areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-032200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated

showers this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-032200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated

showers this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ163-032200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ235-032200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Patchy

fog this afternoon. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-032200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ176-032200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-032200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight, then areas

of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Isolated

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-032200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated

showers this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ179-032200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated

showers this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ178-032200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated

showers this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ164-032200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated

showers this morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ177-032200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated

showers this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ212-032200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated

showers this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ197-032200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ226-032200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated

showers this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-032200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Widespread dense fog

after midnight. Areas of dense fog this morning, then patchy fog

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ313-032200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Areas of dense fog

after midnight. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-032200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with

isolated showers. Widespread dense fog after midnight, then areas

of dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-032200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight, then areas

of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Isolated

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this morning, then becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-032200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight, then areas

of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Isolated

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-032200-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Patchy

fog this afternoon. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-032200-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight, then

areas of dense fog. Isolated showers. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-032200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight, then areas

of dense fog. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ438-032200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with

isolated showers. Widespread dense fog after midnight, then areas

of dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ439-032200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with

isolated showers. Widespread dense fog after midnight, then areas

of dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather