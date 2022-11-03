TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 _____ 935 FPUS54 KHGX 030812 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 TXZ211-032100- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ237-032100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ196-032100- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ195-032100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ214-032100- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ210-032100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ227-032100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ238-032100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy early this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ198-032100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ213-032100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Cloudy early, then a slight chance of showers this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ163-032100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ235-032100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early, then partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ200-032100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ176-032100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ236-032100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ199-032100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ179-032100- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ178-032100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ164-032100- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a slight chance of showers this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ177-032100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a slight chance of showers this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ212-032100- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ197-032100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ226-032100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ300-032100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ313-032100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ338-032100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ337-032100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ336-032100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ335-032100- Coastal Jackson- 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ436-032100- Matagorda Islands- 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ437-032100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ438-032100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ439-032100- Bolivar Peninsula- 312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$