TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

_____

601 FPUS54 KHGX 190657

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

TXZ211-200900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ237-200900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-200900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ195-200900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ214-200900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-200900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ227-200900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ238-200900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ198-200900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ213-200900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ163-200900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-200900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ200-200900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ176-200900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-200900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-200900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-200900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-200900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ164-200900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ177-200900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ212-200900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ197-200900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ226-200900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-200900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-200900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-200900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-200900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-200900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-200900-

Coastal Jackson-

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-200900-

Matagorda Islands-

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-200900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-200900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ439-200900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

157 AM CDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather