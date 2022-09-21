TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

_____

742 FPUS54 KHGX 210558

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

TXZ211-220900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ237-220900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ196-220900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ195-220900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ214-220900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ210-220900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ227-220900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ238-220900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ198-220900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ213-220900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ163-220900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ235-220900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ200-220900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ176-220900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ236-220900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ199-220900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ179-220900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ178-220900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ164-220900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ177-220900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ212-220900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ197-220900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ226-220900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ300-220900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ313-220900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ338-220900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ337-220900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ336-220900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ335-220900-

Coastal Jackson-

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ436-220900-

Matagorda Islands-

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ437-220900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ438-220900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ439-220900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

1258 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather