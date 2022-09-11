TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ237-120900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs around 90.

TXZ196-120900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ195-120900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ214-120900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ210-120900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ227-120900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-120900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-120900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ213-120900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-120900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ235-120900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ200-120900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ176-120900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ236-120900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs around 90.

TXZ199-120900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ179-120900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-120900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ164-120900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-120900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-120900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ197-120900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ226-120900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-120900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ313-120900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs around 90.

TXZ338-120900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-120900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-120900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ335-120900-

Coastal Jackson-

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs around 90.

TXZ436-120900-

Matagorda Islands-

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-120900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ438-120900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ439-120900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

113 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

