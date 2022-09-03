TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

TXZ211-032100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ237-032100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ196-032100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ195-032100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ214-032100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ210-032100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ227-032100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ238-032100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ198-032100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ213-032100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ163-032100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ235-032100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ200-032100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ176-032100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ236-032100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ199-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ179-032100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ178-032100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ164-032100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ177-032100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ212-032100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ197-032100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ226-032100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ300-032100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ313-032100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ338-032100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ337-032100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ336-032100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ335-032100-

Coastal Jackson-

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ436-032100-

Matagorda Islands-

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ437-032100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature

around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 80. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ438-032100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ439-032100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

213 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

