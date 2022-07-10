TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

TXZ211-102100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

112 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ237-102100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs

around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ196-102100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-102100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ214-102100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

109 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ210-102100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

109 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ227-102100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs

100 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 112 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ238-102100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ198-102100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 111 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ213-102100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

112 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ163-102100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Heat index values up

to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Heat index values up

to 110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Heat index

values up to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ235-102100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ200-102100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ176-102100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Heat index values up

to 110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ236-102100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ199-102100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

111 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ179-102100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 109 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ178-102100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

109 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-102100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ177-102100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 105.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ212-102100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

112 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ197-102100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs 105 to

110. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 111 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ226-102100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs

100 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ300-102100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ313-102100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

111 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ338-102100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up

to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ337-102100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

107 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ336-102100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106 early.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-102100-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Heat index values

up to 108 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ436-102100-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid.

Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ437-102100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ438-102100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 113 early.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 110 early.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Sunny with a

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Sunny with

a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ439-102100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

