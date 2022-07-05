TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

TXZ211-052100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ237-052100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ196-052100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ195-052100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ214-052100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-052100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ227-052100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ238-052100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ198-052100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ213-052100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ163-052100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ235-052100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ200-052100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ176-052100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ236-052100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ199-052100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ179-052100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ178-052100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ164-052100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ177-052100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ212-052100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ197-052100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ226-052100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ300-052100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ313-052100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ338-052100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Heat index values

up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Heat index values

up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ337-052100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-052100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-052100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ436-052100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Near steady temperature

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny . Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-052100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-052100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 110 early.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 110 early.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to 110 early.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ439-052100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

257 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

