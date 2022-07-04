TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

TXZ211-042100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ237-042100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ196-042100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ195-042100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ214-042100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ210-042100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ227-042100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ238-042100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ198-042100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ213-042100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ163-042100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ235-042100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ200-042100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ176-042100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ236-042100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ199-042100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ179-042100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

TXZ178-042100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ164-042100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ177-042100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ212-042100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ197-042100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ226-042100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ300-042100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ313-042100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ338-042100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Heat index values

up to 105 early.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

TXZ337-042100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-042100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-042100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ436-042100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-042100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ438-042100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat

index values up to 105 early.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

TXZ439-042100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

