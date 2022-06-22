TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022 _____ 281 FPUS54 KHGX 220827 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 TXZ211-222100- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ237-222100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ196-222100- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ195-222100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ214-222100- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north this morning, then increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ210-222100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ227-222100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ238-222100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this morning, then increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ198-222100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ213-222100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ163-222100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ235-222100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ200-222100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this morning, then becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ176-222100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ236-222100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ199-222100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ179-222100- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ178-222100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ164-222100- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ177-222100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ212-222100- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ197-222100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ226-222100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ300-222100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this morning, then becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ313-222100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this morning, then increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ338-222100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this morning, then becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ337-222100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this morning, then becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ336-222100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ335-222100- Coastal Jackson- 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ436-222100- Matagorda Islands- 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ437-222100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ438-222100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index values up to 105 early. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ439-222100- Bolivar Peninsula- 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to 105 early. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather