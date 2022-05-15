TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022 _____ 636 FPUS54 KHGX 150727 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 TXZ211-152100- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ237-152100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ196-152100- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ195-152100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ214-152100- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ210-152100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ227-152100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ238-152100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ198-152100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ213-152100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ163-152100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ235-152100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ200-152100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ176-152100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ236-152100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ199-152100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ179-152100- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ178-152100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ164-152100- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ177-152100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ212-152100- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ197-152100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ226-152100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ300-152100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ313-152100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ338-152100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ337-152100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ336-152100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ335-152100- Coastal Jackson- 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ436-152100- Matagorda Islands- 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ437-152100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ438-152100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ439-152100- Bolivar Peninsula- 227 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather