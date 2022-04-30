TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 29, 2022

_____

990 FPUS54 KHGX 300758

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

TXZ211-302100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ237-302100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-302100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ195-302100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ214-302100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-302100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ227-302100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ238-302100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198-302100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-302100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ163-302100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ235-302100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ200-302100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ176-302100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ236-302100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-302100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ179-302100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ178-302100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ164-302100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ177-302100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ212-302100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ197-302100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ226-302100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ300-302100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-302100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ338-302100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-302100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-302100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-302100-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-302100-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ437-302100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-302100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ439-302100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather