TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

TXZ211-132100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ237-132100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ196-132100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west around 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ195-132100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Breezy with

highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ214-132100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ210-132100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ227-132100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ238-132100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ198-132100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ213-132100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ163-132100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ235-132100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ200-132100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ176-132100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ236-132100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ199-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ179-132100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ178-132100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ164-132100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ177-132100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ212-132100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ197-132100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ226-132100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ300-132100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ313-132100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ338-132100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ337-132100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ336-132100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ335-132100-

Coastal Jackson-

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ436-132100-

Matagorda Islands-

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ437-132100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ438-132100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ439-132100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

213 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

