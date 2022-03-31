TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

TXZ211-010900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ237-010900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ196-010900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ195-010900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ214-010900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ210-010900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ227-010900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ238-010900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ198-010900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ213-010900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ163-010900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ235-010900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs

around 80. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ200-010900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ176-010900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ236-010900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ199-010900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ179-010900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ178-010900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ164-010900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ177-010900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ212-010900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ197-010900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ226-010900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ300-010900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ313-010900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ338-010900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ337-010900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ336-010900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ335-010900-

Coastal Jackson-

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs around 80. Wind chill

values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ436-010900-

Matagorda Islands-

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ437-010900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ438-010900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

TXZ439-010900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

158 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind

chill values as low as 120 below in the morning.

