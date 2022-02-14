TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 13, 2022 _____ 106 FPUS54 KHGX 140744 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 140744 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 TXZ211-141000- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ237-141000- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ196-141000- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 50 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ195-141000- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ214-141000- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland... in the lower 40s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the upper 30s coast. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ210-141000- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ227-141000- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ238-141000- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ198-141000- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ213-141000- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ163-141000- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ235-141000- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ200-141000- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ176-141000- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ236-141000- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ199-141000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ179-141000- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ178-141000- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ164-141000- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ177-141000- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ212-141000- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ197-141000- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ226-141000- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ300-141000- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ313-141000- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ338-141000- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ337-141000- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ336-141000- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ335-141000- Coastal Jackson- 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ436-141000- Matagorda Islands- 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ437-141000- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ438-141000- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ439-141000- Bolivar Peninsula- 144 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather