TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

TXZ211-122200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ237-122200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ196-122200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around

50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ195-122200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ214-122200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Inland, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds northeast 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning. Coast, north

winds 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent

late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Inland, north winds 10 to 20 mph.

Coast, north winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s inland...in the mid 50s

coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...around

40 coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s inland...around 60 coast.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper

40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s

coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ210-122200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance

of showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph early in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ227-122200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ238-122200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ198-122200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing

to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ213-122200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph early in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ163-122200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the morning, then decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ235-122200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the morning, then increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ200-122200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ176-122200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ236-122200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming

north increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the morning, then increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ199-122200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ179-122200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing

to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ178-122200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ164-122200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph late

becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ177-122200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late

becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 50 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ212-122200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ197-122200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late

increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Breezy. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ226-122200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming north

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ300-122200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ313-122200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ338-122200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Inland, northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

Coast, east winds around 5 mph becoming north increasing to 25 to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the

lower 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ337-122200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers until

late afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph early in the

morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ336-122200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, then increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ335-122200-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming

north increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the morning, then increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ436-122200-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, then increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ437-122200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ438-122200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph becoming north

increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ439-122200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

