TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022 _____ 905 FPUS54 KHGX 160828 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 160828 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 TXZ211-162200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ237-162200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ196-162200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ195-162200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ214-162200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...around 40 coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...around 50 coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ210-162200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ227-162200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ238-162200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ198-162200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ213-162200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ163-162200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ235-162200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ200-162200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ176-162200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ236-162200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ199-162200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ179-162200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ178-162200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ164-162200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ177-162200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ212-162200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ197-162200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ226-162200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ300-162200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ313-162200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ338-162200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ337-162200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ336-162200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ335-162200- Coastal Jackson- 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ436-162200- Matagorda Islands- 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph early in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ437-162200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ438-162200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ439-162200- Bolivar Peninsula- 228 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. 