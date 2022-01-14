TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022 _____ 666 FPUS54 KHGX 140913 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 140912 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 TXZ211-142200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ237-142200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ196-142200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ195-142200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ214-142200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph inland...northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph coast. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...around 40 coast. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ210-142200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ227-142200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ238-142200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming west increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ198-142200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ213-142200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ163-142200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming west increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ235-142200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ200-142200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ176-142200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Breezy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ236-142200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ199-142200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ179-142200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ178-142200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ164-142200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ177-142200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ212-142200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ197-142200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ226-142200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ300-142200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south in the morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ313-142200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ338-142200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ337-142200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ336-142200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ335-142200- Coastal Jackson- 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph late becoming southwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ436-142200- Matagorda Islands- 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming west increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ437-142200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ438-142200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ439-142200- Bolivar Peninsula- 312 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather